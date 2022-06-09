Supper and auction benefit for Melvin Miller family scheduled for June 10th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Supper and an auction will be held in Jamesport to help a family pay for medical bills. The Benefit for the Melvin Miller Family will be at the Jamesport City Park on June 10th.

Pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw, chips, homemade ice cream, and cake will be served at 5 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted. The auction will start at 7 p.m.

Oaklynn Miller was born February 16th and died May 5th. A spokesperson says she had seizures and never recovered.

For more information or to donate auction items for June 10th’s benefit, contact Matt Yoder at 660-973-0730, Taylor Eoff at 660-605-1013, or Lisa Hedrick at 660-605-0406.