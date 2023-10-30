‘Superman’ robber charged with bank robbery in Springfield

A Southaven, Mississippi, man who wore a t-shirt with a Superman logo during a Springfield, Mo., bank robbery has been charged in federal court.

Scott A. Tyner, 50, was charged in a criminal complaint filed under seal in the U.S. District Court in Springfield, Mo., on Oct. 6, 2023. That complaint was unsealed and made public following Tyner’s arrest in Alabama. Tyner remains in federal custody and will have an initial court appearance on Monday, Oct. 30.

The federal criminal complaint alleges that Tyner robbed Legacy Bank and Trust in Springfield on Sept. 29, 2023.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, Tyner was wearing a blue t-shirt with the Superman logo on the front and blue athletic shorts when he entered the bank on Sept. 29, 2023. Tyner slid a note on a teller counter that read, “This is a robbery.” The teller gave Tyner $5,560, the affidavit says, and he left the bank.

Investigators determined that Tyner was driving a silver, four-door Chevrolet Silverado. The vehicle was captured by a license plate reader in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Oct. 1, 2023.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by the Springfield, Mo., Police Department and the FBI.