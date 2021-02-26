Superintendent of Spickard school submits letter of resignation to Board of Education

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education has accepted a letter of resignation from the superintendent; however, no reason was given for Kristi Weldon’s resignation. Weldon says the board will begin the process of looking for another superintendent. The board hired her in June.

The board also approved the 2021-2022 school calendar. No specific calendar dates were provided to KTTN.

The Northern Lights softball team was approved to use the gym for practice in March and April with a contract for liability and a donation of $25 per day used.

Bids are being sought for windows, heating and cooling, cameras, and asbestos inspection.

Teachers have until July 31st to submit hours toward their master’s degree so that contract amounts can be adjusted.

There was a discussion of adding seventh and eighth grade.

Spickard R-2 will receive $234,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 2 funds.

Alexis Sturgeon was sworn in on the board to replace Jesse Richmond, who died in December. The term ends in April 2022. Nancy Anderson was appointed as treasurer.

