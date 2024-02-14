Superintendent Jerry Girdner receives contract extension through 2027

Share To Your Social Network

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved the 2024-2025 school calendar on February 12. The start date is set for August 20, with the last day scheduled for May 15, 2025.

All snow days are accounted for within the calendar, totaling 1,107.9 hours.

The board designated February 12 as a makeup day following a water main break that led to school closure on January 22.

A $46,297 proposal from Maryville Glass and Lock was approved for the installation of new entry doors and access control hardware. Additionally, a $26,627 proposal from GRM for integrating telephones with access control software at the main entry doors on campus was approved. Princeton R-5 will allocate $50,000 from School Safety Grants to fund these projects.

The board also approved amendments to the fiscal year 2024 budget, adjusting the health insurance max liability account to a budgeted amount of $119,434.

Updates to policies for the current school year were approved.

An update on the Get the Lead Out initiative indicated that most recent lead testing results are within acceptable limits. However, the ice machine in the elementary kitchen showed lead levels at 10.4 parts per billion, exceeding the allowable threshold of five ppb. The district has since disconnected the ice machine and plans to replace the water line and filtration system, followed by retesting to ensure safety.

After a closed session, contract extensions were approved for Superintendent Jerry Girdner through the 2026-2027 school year and for Elementary Principal Wes Guilkey through the 2025-2026 school year. Salaries will be determined in June, taking into account the budget evaluation and all staff salary evaluations.

As of February 14, Junior High and High School Principal Dana Seymour announced her retirement at the end of this school year.

Resignations from Crissy Weber of Parents as Teachers and FFA/Ag Teacher Kurt Meighen were approved.

The addition of a Junior High School Scholar Bowl Program and extra duty assignment for Dale Bagley were approved.

