Super Farmer Contest results from Mercer County Fair announced

Results have been released from the Super Farmer Contest at the Mercer County Fair on July 14th.

For the mini division for ages five to eight, McKenna Sticken and Kaylen Sticken placed first, Luca Stockman and Tessa Ellsworth placed second, and Sadie Henke and Paisley Power placed third.

For the junior division for ages nine to 13, Mikaylee Henke and Gracie Mitchell placed first, Coley Power and Aniston Power placed second, and Brodie Ellsworth and Reed Mitchell finished third.

For the senior division for ages 14 and older, Kali Rogers and Ethan Blackburn received first place, Sari Rogers and Caleb Casebolt placed second, and Tyson Batson and Trace Klinginsmith placed third.