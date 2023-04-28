“Sunshine Festival” to be held in Utica on April 30th

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The family of Lendley Kate Sampsel will hold an event in her memory at Utica Park on April 30th. Activities are planned from 8:45 am to 6 pm.

Activities will include a 5K run and walk and a church service in the morning. There will be a parade at 12:30. The parade entry fee is $5 for bikes, $15 for all terrain and utility terrain vehicles, and $20 for floats. April 28th is the entry deadline for the parade.

The festival will officially start at 1 pm and include a Sunshine Farm Girl Contest with a $10 entry fee per participant. There will be a baby contest, a Sunshine Prince and Princess Contest, and a pie auction. A cornhole tournament will start at 4 pm. Teams of two will cost $50, and there is a 50% payback prize.

Activities that evening will include a Maypole performance and a lantern release.

Admission is free for the Sunshine Festival in Utica on April 30th. Armbands and tickets will be sold for some activities.

Proceeds will go to fund Lendley Sampsel’s Sunshine Baskets on her birthday and at Christmas for the Ronald McDonald rooms in the pediatric intensive care unit at Children’s Mercy Hospital. Proceeds may also fund Be the Sunshine programs at local schools.

Anyone wanting to enter the parade should call Beth Christopher at 660-973-1045 or Leeann Hutchinson at 573-999-0936. More information is available on the 2023 Sunshine Festival Facebook page.

