The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors on January 23 approved a bid for maintenance and inspection of its Cummins generator.

Sunnyview Nursing Home Administrator, Trish Smith, reported that the bid amounted to $2,138.30 for one year. Additionally, a contract with United Healthcare for Medicare Advantage services was forwarded to the district’s attorney for review prior to acceptance. This matter is slated for discussion at the board’s next regular meeting.

