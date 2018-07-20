Sunnyview Nursing Home contracts with Energy Solutions Professionals to provide facility upgrades

Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments has entered into an Energy Performance Contract with Energy Solutions Professionals of Overland Park, Kansas.

Sunnyview states the contract will result in $215,000 in infrastructure upgrades and that Sunnyview is guaranteed to save more than $32,800 annually in energy and operational costs after energy-saving improvements are made to the facility in the next 60 to 90 days.

Work is expected to begin the first week of August and be completed by September with improvements to include new LED lighting throughout the nursing home, which will be funded by a low-interest loan from the State of Missouri Energy Loan Program. Building joints will be sealed and new weatherstripping will be installed around doors to reduce air infiltration. All “high flow” water fixtures will also be replaced by “low flow” efficient fixtures.

Sunnyview reports it first engaged Energy Solutions Professionals to conduct an energy audit of the 154-bed facility in order to identify possible energy-saving options as well as cost and utility savings. Sunnyview then worked with ESP to narrow down the list to the most critical items that would yield the fastest return on investment.

ESP bid the installation work for the selected upgrade in order to ensure Sunnyview received the best overall value. The cost of the project will be paid from utility savings created by the new energy-saving improvements, and taxpayers will not pay the costs.

The nursing home notes that by using a guaranteed energy savings contract approach, ESP is “on the hook” to write a check to Sunnyview to make up the difference if the improvements fail to generate the energy savings promised.

In a separate meeting held earlier this week, the Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors rejected several bids at its meeting Tuesday.

All bids were rejected for the flat roof section of the nursing home as well as for mowing with air conditioning bids reviewed and tabled.

