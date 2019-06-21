Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments to host open house

Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments reports it will host a blood drive next week and then an open house two weeks later.

The community blood center will set up Wednesday, June 26th at Sunnyview. The blood drive hours are from 2 until 6 o’clock and appointments can be made online. Those signing up online are requested to group code EG4T. Locally, those wishing to donate may contact Sunnyview Administrator Donita Youtsey.

Sunnyview Open House is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10th from 3 o’clock until 6 o’clock. Those planning to visit are to meet in the apartments for refreshments. Tours of the facility also will be available.

During a meeting, Tuesday of the Grundy County Nursing Home District Board, the highest bid for hay was accepted in the amount of seven dollars per bale. The hay bid went to Jeremy Chambers of Trenton.

Among other information provided the nursing home board approved the 2019-20 budget. No details were given in the media release of yesterday.

A Discussion also was held on the continued work on energy projects. These include upgrading the boiler, a new H-VAC system, and replacement of windows.