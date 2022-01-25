Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments hires new administrator

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments in Trenton has a new administrator. ‘

Trish Smith began the position on January 25th. The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors hired her at a special meeting on January 24th. Smith says she has been an administrator off and on since 2004 and most recently was at the Blessing Center of Edina. She is originally from Mercer County.

The salary was not disclosed for the Sunnyview administrator position. There were seven applicants.

The previous administrator Jerry Doerhoff, who plans to retire, will stay on at Sunnyview and continue to help with training and the transition. Doerhoff resigned this month after being at the facility since October 2019.

