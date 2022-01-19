Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments Administrator resigns

Local News January 19, 2022
Sunnyview Nursing Home
Current Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments Administrator Jerry Doerhoff has resigned and plans to retire. He says he will stay on as the administrator until the position is filled. Doerhoff has been the administrator at Sunnyview since October 2019.

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors interviewed candidates for the administrator position on January 18th.

Also at its meeting on January 18th, the board approved a payment of funds request for $42,983.85 to The Wilson Group, Incorporated. The company is the contractor for an energy project at Sunnyview.

Doerhoff reported residents participated in and attended activities in the last month, which included reindeer games, a Christmas parade, a live nativity on the front lawn, a Christmas party, and a Resident Council meeting.

