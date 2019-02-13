Sunnyview Foundation to hold Polar Bear Plunge

The Sunnyview Foundation will hold its first ever Polar Bear Plunge Saturday, February 16, to raise funds for Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments of Trenton.

The event will be at the swimming beach at Upper Lake Trenton that afternoon at 2 o’clock. Participants must submit a minimum entry fee of $15.00 with a $25.00 fee buying an entry fee and shirt. T-shirts will be sold for $15.

Sunnyview Foundation Board member Dan Dennis says participants are eligible for prizes. The person who raises the most money with their entry fee or donations through sponsors will win a one-day pass for two people and a parking pass to the Mid America Music Festival at Black Silo Winery of Trenton in July.

Other prizes will include a framed original design of a snowflake by Jo Trump. Dennis notes Janny’s Java Truck will sell hot beverages as well and there will also be medical personnel on site.

The proceeds for the Polar Bear Plunge will go toward the current landscaping project at Sunnyview, which helps make things “aesthetically pleasing” for residents.

Individuals wishing to participate in the plunge can register by contacting Sunnyview at 660-359-5647. They can also register at Upper Lake Trenton before the plunge Saturday.