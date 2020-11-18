Sunderland Foundation makes $1 million gift to Mosaic Life Care

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Sunderland Foundation, whose focus is awarding grants to nonprofit organizations to support construction and special interest projects serving communities in the Midwest and Pacific Northwest, recently announced a $1 million gift to Mosaic Life Care.

The grant represents the largest donation ever received by Mosaic and is earmarked to support the creation of a survivorship clinic within Mosaic’s cancer center on their St. Joseph campus.

Our mission statement is “The needs of the patient comes first,” says Mark Laney, MD, CEO of Mosaic Life Care. “We are very fortunate to receive this gift allowing us to expand our health care and supportive services for our cancer patients.”

Since 1945, the Sunderland Foundation has invested in the places and spaces where nonprofits do their work. Grants from the Sunderland Foundation help build the places where families in distress find help and healing, where young minds grow and thrive, and where communities come together for celebration and inspiration. By supporting construction and special interest projects that allow nonprofits to fulfill their missions, the Sunderland Foundation fosters a stronger, safer, and more vibrant future for the communities they serve.

Julie Gaddie, Ph.D., president of Mosaic Life Care Foundation, said she is deeply grateful for Sunderland’s support.

“We appreciate the Sunderland Foundation for their support of our mission,” Gaddie said. “Through this partnership, we have the opportunity to impact thousands of people across our region for generations to come.”

Mosaic Life Care Foundation secured the gift through a rigorous application process over the course of the last several months.

