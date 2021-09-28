Sumner Wild Goose Festival set to kick off on October 22

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The 67th Sumner Wild Goose Festival will be held from October 22 through 24, 2021.

Planned activities include a soup and chili supper at the American Legion Building that Friday evening from 4 to 7 o’clock.

That Saturday will include prince and princess, queen, and gooseberry pie judging; a baby show; an auto show and goose cruise; a duck and goose calling contest; a pie auction; and a cornhole tournament. The parade will start at 1:30, and free children’s games will follow the parade. There will also be music by Foreman’s Southern Gospel at the Methodist Church from 3 to 4 o’clock and the Cody Vanderau Band at the Goose Festival Pavilion from 4 o’clock to 8:30. Activities for October 23rd will also include a $100 attendance drawing at the grandstand at 5 p.m.

A worship service is planned at the Sumner Methodist Church on October 24th at 8:30 in the morning.

More information is available on the Sumner Wild Goose Festival website.

