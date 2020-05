The Highway Patrol reports a Sumner resident died as a result of falling out of a kayak in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.

Nineteen year old Jayden Richardson failed to resurface at the private pond two and a half miles west of Philadelphia, Missouri. Marion County Coroner Rick Jones pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Patrol notes Richardson did not wear a safety device. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Hannibal Fire Department assisted.

