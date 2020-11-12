Summit Natural Gas customers to see rate changes effective November 16th

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Customers of Summit Natural Gas of Missouri, Incorporated will see rates change under a filing taking effect on November 16, 2020.

The change will reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas as well as a change in the company’s actual cost adjustment factor.

The ACA factor is a mechanism that tracks any over-or under-collection of actual natural gas costs over a 12-month period. The new over-or under-collected balances are subsequently refunded or collected the next year.

Gallatin Division residential customers will see a rate increase of about two cents per hundred cubic feet of natural gas to 38 cents.

Summit Natural Gas serves about 18,300 customers in Missouri counties, including the counties of Harrison, Daviess, and Caldwell.

