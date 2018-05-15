Youth are invited to sign up for the “Libraries Rock” Summer Reading Program at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton this weekend.

Newborns to those entering 12th grade in the fall may register for the reading program at Sign Up Day Saturday from 10 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon. Children nine years old and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to sign up.

The Trenton High School Key Club will serve a lunch of nachos and bottled water. The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library welcomes early and late sign ups as well.

Activities for the “Libraries Rock” Summer Reading Program will run May 23rd through July 20th.

