Summer heat returns to Missouri with heat index readings to 106 degrees

Share To Your Social Network

After experiencing near-normal temperatures, Missouri is bracing for the summer heat to return. According to recent forecasts, temperatures and heat indexes are expected to climb in the coming week.

The heat will begin to build and by Friday, temperatures will push into the lower 90s in many locations, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s by Saturday

In addition to rising temperatures, humidity levels are expected to increase, exacerbating the heat. Dew points are forecasted to reach the low to mid-60s, which will contribute to a “sticky” and muggy feeling. Dew points above 65 degrees make the weather feel oppressive, according to the weather service.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated during this upcoming heat wave. With temperatures and heat indexes reaching potentially dangerous levels, it is crucial to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, stay in air-conditioned environments, and drink plenty of fluids.

Predicted Temperatures and Heat Index Forecasts

City Wed 7/10 Thu 7/11 Fri 7/12 Sat 7/13 Sun 7/14 Mon 7/15 Tue 7/16 Maryville 87°F / 90°F 86°F / 89°F 88°F / 94°F 91°F / 97°F 96°F / 105°F 97°F / 106°F 91°F / 100°F Bethany 86°F / 89°F 85°F / 89°F 88°F / 94°F 91°F / 97°F 96°F / 106°F 97°F / 106°F 91°F / 98°F Kirksville 84°F / 85°F 84°F / 84°F 87°F / 89°F 93°F / 92°F 95°F / 99°F 95°F / 103°F 94°F / 97°F St. Joseph 89°F / 92°F 89°F / 93°F 91°F / 97°F 94°F / 99°F 98°F / 107°F 100°F / 107°F 94°F / 103°F Cameron 87°F / 89°F 87°F / 89°F 89°F / 93°F 92°F / 97°F 96°F / 104°F 98°F / 104°F 98°F / 102°F Chillicothe 87°F / 89°F 87°F / 89°F 89°F / 94°F 92°F / 97°F 96°F / 104°F 97°F / 105°F 97°F / 100°F Leavenworth 89°F / 92°F 89°F / 92°F 93°F / 95°F 94°F / 99°F 99°F / 106°F 101°F / 105°F 97°F / 102°F Carrollton 87°F / 88°F 87°F / 88°F 91°F / 92°F 94°F / 94°F 97°F / 101°F 98°F / 102°F 95°F / 100°F Moberly 85°F / 88°F 86°F / 88°F 87°F / 92°F 89°F / 94°F 93°F / 102°F 95°F / 103°F 95°F / 97°F Olathe 89°F / 90°F 91°F / 90°F 92°F / 94°F 94°F / 95°F 98°F / 101°F 98°F / 102°F 96°F / 100°F Lee’s Summit 88°F / 90°F 88°F / 90°F 92°F / 94°F 93°F / 95°F 98°F / 101°F 99°F / 102°F 96°F / 103°F Sedalia 86°F / 89°F 88°F / 89°F 90°F / 94°F 92°F / 97°F 96°F / 101°F 98°F / 102°F 96°F / 101°F Clinton 87°F / 89°F 89°F / 89°F 91°F / 94°F 94°F / 95°F 97°F / 101°F 99°F / 102°F 97°F / 103°F Butler 88°F / 90°F 91°F / 90°F 92°F / 94°F 93°F / 95°F 96°F / 101°F 98°F / 102°F 97°F / 101°F Warrensburg 87°F / 89°F 89°F / 89°F 91°F / 93°F 94°F / 95°F 96°F / 101°F 97°F / 102°F 96°F / 101°F

Post Views: 311

Related