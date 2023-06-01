Summer Fun Days to be held in Brookfield at Twin Parks beginning June 23rd

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Summer Fun Days will be held in Brookfield at Twin Parks on June 23rd and 24th.

Friday will include a truck show and a parade. Preregistration only will be accepted for the truck show, and the fee is $25.

Saturday will include a color run and three-on-three basketball. The basketball tournament will cost $20 per person, and teams can have four players maximum. There will also be a baby show, bounce houses, a cornhole tournament, and vendors. A 12-by-12-foot vendor space will cost $25, and a vendor space with electricity will be $30. Shakey Ground, Dustin Thomas, and Jason Pritchett will perform for the Summerfest Concert on June 24th at 5:30. Tickets cost $30 through the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce.

Truck show preregistration and basketball tournament fees should be sent to Main Street Brookfield at 207 North Main Street in Brookfield, Missouri 64628. Main Street Brookfield can also be paid using PayPal.

Contact Main Street Brookfield for more information on Summer Fun Days on June 23rd and 24th at 660-258-7278.

