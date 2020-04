Sullivan County Route U will close in two locations for culvert replacements this week. Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the road as follows:

Thursday, April 23, 2020 – Closed from Shelby Road to Route NN, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, April 24, 2020 – Closed from Route NN to Tower Road, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change. During this closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

