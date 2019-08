The Sullivan County Route 6 bridge over West Yellow Creek, east of Milan, is now open.

Boone Construction Company, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation was able to reopen the bridge Tuesday morning after completing a bridge replacement project which began in late May.

Crews continue construction on the Route 6 West Locust Creek Bridge replacement project, near Humphreys, and expect to be completed in early September.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.