The Sullivan County Route 6 bridge over West Locust Creek, east of Humphreys, is scheduled to reopen by the evening of Saturday, September 14. Boone Construction Company, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, began work in mid-May to complete a bridge replacement project.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change. Motorists are urged to use caution and obey all traffic control, including not moving or going around barricades and following posted detours.

