Sullivan County Rooks Branch Bridge opens to traffic

The Rooks Branch Bridge on Route BB in Sullivan County is now open after contractors from Chester Bross Construction Company, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, completed a bridge deck replacement project.

Crews continue work on the Sullivan County Route ZZ West Locust Creek Bridge deck replacement project and plan to begin work on the Route EE Medicine Creek Bridge in late June. The Medicine Creek Bridge is currently closed due damage from flooding

All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.