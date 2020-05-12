Sullivan County reports second case of COVID-19, one recovered

Sullivan County Health Department has confirmed a second positive case of COVID-19 in Sullivan County and has determined one case as recovered as per CDC guidelines. Currently Sullivan County sits at two total cases with one case remaining active.

The positive case has been determined to be community related. To maintain confidentiality, no other information will be provided about the individual. The Sullivan County Health Department is conducting a case investigation to determine identified close contacts of the case.

If you are someone who has been identified as a close contact, you will be notified by the Sullivan County Health Department who will then walk through recommendations on how to proceed with quarantine measures.

