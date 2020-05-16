Sullivan County reports eleven additional cases of COVID-19, now thirty five active cases

Local News May 16, 2020 Jennifer Thies
COVID-19 or Coronavirus Update

Sullivan County Health Department has confirmed eleven additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Sullivan County. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of thirty-six cases with thirty-five cases remaining active.

The positive cases have been determined to be community related. To maintain confidentiality, no other information will be provided about the individuals. The Sullivan County Health Department is conducting case investigations to determine identified close contacts of the cases. If you are someone who has been identified as a close contact, you will be notified by the Sullivan County Health Department who will then walk through recommendations on how to proceed with quarantine measures.

