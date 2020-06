The Sullivan County Health Department has confirmed four additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Sullivan County bringing the count to 92 cases since testing began, with 38 cases remaining active. The latest cases are community-related.

The health department is investigating to determine close contacts of the cases. The contacts are to be notified by the department with recommendations for quarantine measures.

No other information concerning the new cases will be released due to privacy laws.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares