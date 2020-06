Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory due to a water main break.

The advisory affects Sullivan County Rural Water customers in Macon and Linn counties on Route J north of Nagel Road. It includes Alpine Avenue, Aspen Street, Alpha Street, Barrell Street, Anvil Street, and Route JJ. The precautionary boil advisory will continue until further notice.

