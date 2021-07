Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Public Water Supply District today lifted two boil advisories issued last weekend after mains were washed out.

One advisory involved customers along Highway 11 between Highway 129 and Marco Road, along with Marco Road, Impala and Image drives, Niagua Road, Moss Drive, and Mitoon Road.

The other boil water advisory involved customers along Route N between Highway 5 and Friend Drive. Also affected were those along England Drive and May Ridge Road.

