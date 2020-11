Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Sullivan County Public Water Supply District on Monday morning lifted two recently-issued precautionary boil advisories.

Those advisories had involved rural water customers on Sullivan County Route C between Garden drive and highway 129 including Garden and Hazelwood drive, and Route V between Route C and Vickers Road including Redcliff, Glacier, Tower, and Table Roads.

These advisories are no longer in effect.

