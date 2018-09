Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory into place due to a water main break.

Customers affected include those on Route B south of Kentucky Road to Route N. The boil advisory also includes Kentucky, Misty, Shady, East Gate, Line, King, Leslie, Lyric, and May Ridge Roads as well as Route VV, and Friend and Gold Drives.

The precautionary boil advisory will continue until further notice.