Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan to celebrate 70th anniversary

Local News November 22, 2023November 22, 2023 KTTN News
Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan
Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan will celebrate its 70th anniversary with activities planned for December 5th.

An employee craft fair and bake sale will go from 9:30 to 12:30.

A complimentary meal will be served from 11:30 to 1 o’clock. It will include pulled pork, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, dessert, and beverages.

The Sullivan County Memorial Hospital Foundation will hold a 50/50 raffle. There will also be a 1950s photo booth at the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital 70th Anniversary Celebration on December 5th.

