Sullivan County issues Boil Water Advisory after main break

Sullivan County Public Water Supply District #1 has issued a Precautionary Boil Advisory for several of its customers due to a recent water main break. The affected areas include customers on Highway N, stretching from Highway 5 to Eagle Drive, and those on England Drive.

The advisory is a preventive measure to ensure the health and safety of residents. It will remain in effect until further notice, as crews work diligently to repair the break and test the water quality to confirm it meets safety standards.

Customers in the impacted area are advised to boil all water intended for consumption for at least three minutes. This includes water used for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth. Ice cubes should be discarded, and filtered water should also be boiled.