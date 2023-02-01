Sullivan County Health Department to offer wellness lab draws

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department will offer wellness lab draws next week.

Walk-ins are welcome at the health department in Milan on February 10th from 8:30 to 10:30 am.

Tests to be offered include vitamin D hydroxy for $20 as well as PSA and A1C for $10 each. There is a $10 draw fee. There will also be an option for a CBC, CMP, lipid panel, and thyroid screening for $30. The draw fee is included in that option.

Free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings will also be offered at the Sullivan County Health Department on February 10th.

Related