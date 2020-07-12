Sullivan County Health Department to offer back-to-school immunizations

The Sullivan County Health Department will offer back to school immunizations next week for individuals from 11 years old up to their 19th birthday.

No appointment is needed at the American Legion Building on Spring Street in Milan Wednesday, July 15th from 2 to 7 o’clock.

A parent or legal guardian should accompany anyone under the age of 18. Parents or legal guardians who previously filled out forms for the March or April school clinics canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic would not have to be present.

A child’s shot records and insurance card should be brought for the immunizations Wednesday, July 15th.

Anyone who is sick or has symptoms of a fever, chills, muscle aches, a runny nose, a cough, abdominal pain, nausea, a sore throat, loss of taste or smell, vomiting, or diarrhea is asked to stay home.

Questions should be directed to the Sullivan County Health Department at 265-4141.

