Sullivan County Health Department to hold low cost wellness blood draws

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold wellness blood draws next week. Several tests will be available at the Milan Community Center on February 24th from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

Tests will include PSA for $10, A1C for $10, Vitamin D Hydroxy for $20. CBC, CMP, Lipid Panel, and Thyroid Screening will be available for $30, and the $10 draw fee is already included in the package. There will also be free blood pressure checks.

Cash, check, or money order payable to the Sullivan County Health Department will be accepted.

Participants should fast for eight to 12 hours before coming to the blood draws at the Milan Community Center on February 24th.

