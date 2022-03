Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department in Milan will hold an immunization clinic for children from birth to kindergarten age.

No appointment is necessary on March 26, 2022, from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

An immunization record and an insurance card should be brought if available. Children must be accompanied by someone at least 18 years old.

Questions should be directed to the Sullivan County Health Department at 660-265-4141.

Related