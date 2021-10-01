Sullivan County Health Department to hold Homecoming Flu Shot Clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a homecoming flu shot clinic in front of the Sullivan County Multipurpose Senior Center of Milan.

Residents at least four years old can receive flu shots on October 8th from 10 to 2 o’clock. Parents must be present with children younger than 18. Pregnant women must have a doctor’s order. Participants are asked to wear short-sleeved shirts and bring their insurance cards. No appointment is necessary for the clinic on October 8.

Questions should be directed to the Sullivan County Health Department at 660-256-4141.

