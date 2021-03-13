Sullivan County Health Department to hold flu shot clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a flu shot clinic on March 15th. Shots will be administered curbside at the health department in Milan from 8:30 to 4 o’clock.

The health department notes someone who has received a COVID-19 vaccine must wait at least two weeks before getting an influenza vaccine.

Attendees are asked to bring their Medicaid, Medicare, or insurance cards. They are also asked to wear short-sleeved shirts.

Contact the Sullivan County Health Department for more information on March 15th’s flu shot clinic at 265-4141.

Related