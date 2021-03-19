Sullivan County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic after receiving over 200 doses of vaccine

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department has received 216 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and will host a clinic in the shop building at the North Central Missouri Electric Coop of Milan on March 23rd from 10 o’clock to noon.

The clinic will target Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1, 2, and 3. Members of those groups must preregister by calling a registration phone line. Registration will begin on March 20th at 10 o’clock in the morning and go until appointment slots are filled. The registration phone lines are 660-292-2491, 292-2619, and 292-2541.

Registrants for March 23rd’s clinic will need to print and complete a vaccine consent form from the Sullivan County Health Department’s website. They will also receive an identification number to write on their consent form.

You may double click the chart to open it in a new browser window for easier readability.

The Sullivan County Health Department also reports staff vaccinated 100 residents with their primary dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the North Central Missouri Rural Electric Coop of Milan on March 19th. The residents were previously registered and met Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1, 2, and 3 descriptions.

The Sullivan County Health Department reports it received the shipment of Moderna vaccine on March 16th.

Related