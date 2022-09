Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a community baby shower for expecting parents and parents of infants. The free event will be at the Milan Community Center September 14th from 4:30 to 6:30.

There will be giveaways, gift bags, and light refreshments. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available.

The health department is accepting donations of baby items and items for mothers. Anyone who would like to donate should call the Sullivan County Health Department at 660-265-4141.