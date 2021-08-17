Sullivan County Health Department reports 8 new cases of COVID-19, seven breakthrough cases

Local News August 17, 2021 KTTN News
Coronavirus Update
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department on August 16 reported eight additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,045. Thirty-nine of the cases were active.

Health Department Administrator Deborah Taylor reports about .6% or almost 7 cases of the total have been breakthrough cases. She says cases are milder for vaccinated residents than those who were not vaccinated.

The health department is aware of the Delta variant in Sullivan County. However, Taylor notes not everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is tested for the variant. She explains the state randomly chooses tests sent to labs to test for variants, and the health department is notified if a variant has been found.

The Sullivan County Health Department has also seen a few reinfections with residents who tested positive last year and tested positive again this year.

As of August 16, 31.9% of Sullivan County residents had completed vaccination. Taylor says that is low compared to the statewide total, which Missouri’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows is 43.2%. Taylor believes once the Food and Drug Administration approves the COVID-19 vaccines, attitudes will change, and more residents will be interested in getting them. She notes the vaccines currently only have emergency use authorization.

Taylor says the beginning of school is a concern. She hopes to have a good school year with few quarantines and isolations in districts. She has talked to districts about guidelines and recommendations, and she believes the schools have done a “wonderful job” of keeping students safe by using mitigation strategies.

Post Views: 31
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.