Sullivan County Health Department reports 7 new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Sullivan County Health Department has confirmed seven additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Sullivan County. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of six hundred and thirty-eight, with two active probable cases, eight deaths, and thirty-seven active cases.

The positive cases have been determined to be community-related. To maintain confidentiality, no other information will be provided about the individuals. The Sullivan County Health Department is conducting case investigations to determine identified close contacts of the cases. If you are someone who has been identified as a close contact, you will be notified by the Sullivan County Health Department who will then walk through recommendations on how to proceed with quarantine measures.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to a fever of 100.4°F or above, cough, loss of taste/smell, and shortness of breath. If you exhibit these symptoms and believe you may have been exposed, please call ahead to your primary care provider or call the State of Missouri’s COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares