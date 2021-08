Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department, on August 11, 2021, confirmed four additional COVID-19 cases, making the total 1,058. Forty-six cases are active, and there have been 17 COVID-19-related deaths.

As of August 11, a total of 2,253 Sullivan County residents had initiated COVID-19 vaccination, with 1904 residents completing a vaccine series, which is 31.3% of the population.

