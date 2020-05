The Sullivan County Health Department has confirmed 14 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. The confirmed cases were identified through a mass testing process.

The positives have been determined to be community-related. No other information about the individuals will be provided to maintain confidentiality.

The health department notes the 14 new cases of COVID-19 brings Sullivan County to 24 total cases with 23 remaining active.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares