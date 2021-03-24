Sullivan County Health Department offers unused COVID-19 vaccine to other health departments

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The 126 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine not used at the Sullivan County Health Department’s clinic on March 23rd will not be wasted. That according to Administrator Deborah Taylor, who said she has reached out to other county health departments.

One health department has expressed an interest in receiving the unused doses of vaccine. Taylor did not, however, say which health department was interested in receiving the vaccine.

Taylor noted the remaining doses are still in a freezer and should another health department accept the vaccine, it will be transported in a portable freezer.

