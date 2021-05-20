Sullivan County Health Department now offering COVID-19 vaccine for children

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department can now administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals at least 12 years old.

The office is taking a list of names for parents or guardians interested in the Pfizer vaccine for themselves or their children.

The health department also offers the Janssen Johnson and Johnson vaccine for adults and scheduling by groups of five. There is also a waiting list for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Call the Sullivan County Health Department to be added to a waiting list at 660-265-4141.

