Sullivan County Health Department now confirms 36 active cases of COVID-19

Sullivan County Health Department has confirmed one additional positive case of COVID-19 in Sullivan County. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of thirty-seven cases with thirty-six cases remaining active.

The positive cases have been determined to be community-related. To maintain confidentiality, no other information will be provided about the individuals. The Sullivan County Health Department is conducting case investigations to determine identified close contacts of the cases.

If you are someone who has been identified as a close contact, you will be notified by the Sullivan County Health Department who will then walk through recommendations on how to proceed with quarantine measures.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares