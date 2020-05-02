Sullivan County Health Department confirms first positive case of COVID-19

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

The health department reports a private laboratory tested the specimen, and the person is practicing self-isolation to decrease the risk of exposing others. No other information about the patient will be provided to maintain confidentiality.

The Sullivan County Health Department is conducting a case investigation to determine identified close contacts of the case. Those who have been identified as a close contact will be notified by the health department, and the health department will walkthrough recommendations on how to proceed.

