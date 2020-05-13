Sullivan County Health Department confirms eight cases of COVID-19

The Sullivan County Health Department has confirmed eight positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. The confirmed positives were identified through a mass testing process and have been determined to be community related. No other information will be provided about the individuals to maintain confidentiality.

The health department is conducting case investigations to determine identified close contacts of the cases. Individuals identified as close contacts will be notified and walked through recommendations on how to proceed with quarantine measures.

The Sullivan County Health Department has determined one previously reported case of COVID-19 is recovered as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. That means Sullivan County has nine total cases with eight being active.

