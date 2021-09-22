Sullivan County Health Department conducting COVID-19 contact investigation at Sullivan County Poker Run

Local News September 22, 2021 Jennifer Thies
Coronavirus News Graphic
The Sullivan County Health Department is conducting a COVID-19 contact investigation involving the Sullivan County Poker Run at the Expo Center of Milan September 18th. The health department advises anyone who attended the event to monitor for symptoms related to possible COVID-19 exposure.

Anyone who attended the event and feels he or she might have been exposed is asked to call the Sullivan County Health Department at 660-265-4141 to discuss risk assessment and protocol for extended measures.

Individuals who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms are asked to contact a health care provider to seek testing. They are also asked to stay at home and away from others while waiting for results.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

